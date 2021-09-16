Musicians invited to showcase talent in Music Must Go On virtual gig

KUCHING (Sept 16): Musicians are invited to take part in ‘The Music Must Go On Virtual Gig 2021’ which is open for submissions from now until the end of this year.

The event is organised by Sacofa Sdn Bhd – Sarawak’s leading ICT infrastructure provider – together with facilitator Front Row Entertainment and brand ambassador, legendary rocker Man Kidal.

“From now until the end of 2021 we will be calling out to musicians to participate in the online virtual gig with a starter ‘online tip jar’ fund totalling RM20,000,” Sacofa said in a press statement.

In line with the trend of shifting traditional physical activities to online platforms, the virtual gig will enable musicians to showcase their talent while getting paid via the online tip jar.

“At the same time, music lovers can continue to be entertained online via social media. This presents a win-win arrangement for both entertainers and spectators,” added Sacofa.

The statement also quoted Sacofa managing director and chief executive officer Mohamed Zaid Zaini as saying the vast majority of the music community are in dire straits now as they find it nearly impossible to monetise their musical talent and skills, given the current restrictions on live music events.

“As part of Sacofa’s corporate social responsibility, we are honoured to do our part to bring a little cheer back into the music world by organising this virtual gig. This is our way of reaching out to a segment of community which has often been overlooked,” said Mohamad Zaid.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/frontrow.asia/ or email [email protected]

Sacofa is largely known to be as a longstanding leader involved primarily in the telecommunications industry, but many may not know that the company has many talented musicians in its ranks.

Through their collaborative effort, Sacofa is planning to release its very first anthem ‘We Are The STAR Team’ which they wrote and recorded in conjunction with the company’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The song will be posted on the company’s Facebook page and YouTube in the near future.