NGO head, ex-councillor express wish for S’wakians this Malaysia Day

MIRI (Sept 16): Dayak Teresang Association chairman Ugik Jalit hopes Sarawakians will continue to remain united amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the current battle against Covid-19, we must keep our spirits high and continue to stay united as well as uphold the racial unity and religious harmony in our daily living,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, in conveying his Malaysia Day wish for the people.

He said the best way to commemorate the special day today is to continue complying with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the virus.

Former councillor Lila Mohamad, in her Malaysia Day wish, hopes the people will continue to stay strong both physically and mentally in the face of today’s challenges.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Lambir branch vice-chairman said with the pandemic requiring many to incorporate digital technology into many aspects of their daily life, she hoped the younger generation in particular will further explore digital technology to prepare themselves to be part of Sarawak’s digital economy pursuit.

“Whether for studying, accessing information or conducting online business, digital technology is now a big part of our lives, and I hope the people especially the younger ones will strive to improve their knowledge so that they can be part of our state’s digital economy,” she said.