No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today, three ended – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 16): No new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sarawak today, as three clusters ended, leaving 138 clusters still active with 13 of them recording a combined total of 75 new cases.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, the three clusters that ended today were the Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau, Jambatan Lemua Cluster in Beluru and the Senibong Cluster in Lundu ended after no new cases were detected or reported in the last 28 days involving those clusters.

Active clusters which recorded new cases are the Bungey 2 Cluster with 24 cases, Long Urun Cluster (16), Kampung Sikog Clusrer (9), Mundai Cluster (7), Industri Jalan Semeba Cluster (5), Sebobok Cluster (4), Pinang Jawa Cluster (3) and Opar Clusrer (2).

The active clusters which recorded one case of new infection each were the KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster, Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster, Annah Rais Cluster, Andi Liam Cluster and Segedup Cluster.

Meanwhile SDMC also revealed that the state police today have issued 37 compounds in Sarawak for various standard operating procedures (SOP) violations.

The committee revealed that 21 of the compounds were issued in Kuching, nine in Meradong, three each in Kota Samarahan and Bintulu and one in Sibu.

Twelve were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering particulars before entering a premises, 11 for being at a public place after stipulated time, nine for premise failing to control the number of visitor thus leading to failure to comply with the physical distancing rule.

Three compounds were also issue to those who had no proper interdistrict travel permits, one for not wearing a face mask and one for a premise failing to provide MySejahtera QR scan code.

The Local Government and Housing Ministry today also issued one compound through the Bau District council for failure to update guest logbook.

To date, the state police have issued 10,813 SOP compounds since March 2020, while the Local Government and Housing Ministry have issued 1,485 SOP compounds.

Meanwhile, SDMC also revealed four more premises in Sarawak being listed in the Covid-19 early warning Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today.

The premises are the Vista Tunku Mydin in Petra Jaya, Farley Kota Samarahan, Medan Mall in Sibu and Sibu Central Market’s Night Market.