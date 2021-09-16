PM: MA63 issues will be resolved

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has assured Sabah and Sarawak that the Federal Government is committed to resolving issues under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Ismail Sabri said the issues affecting the two states will be resolved through negotiations under the Special Council on MA63 that is chaired by him, and involves the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak together with eight federal ministers.

He said resolving the issues of equal partnership raised by Sabah and Sarawak was an important factor towards achieving the Malaysian Family.

“Every time Malaysia Day comes around, the issues of equal partners are always raised.

“The government through the council promises to look into the issues raised by Sabah and Sarawak,” said Ismail Sabri at the 58th Malaysia Day national celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre on Thursday night.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the government has allocated RM4.66 billion for Sabah and RM4.47 billion for Sarawak through development allocations under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the allocation, to be channeled via the First Rolling Plan 2021 under 12MP and tabled in Parliament on Sept 27, would be the highest compared to other states.

“This is a testament to the government’s strong commitment towards enhancing economic growth and the well-being of the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Adopting the ‘Working With the People’ principle, the government will continue to focus on the people of Sabah and Sarawak, so that the prosperity achieved today can be enjoyed fairly,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the government has allocated RM7.7 billion through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) to prepare Sabah and Sarawak for the switch to 5G technology.

He said the allocation over a five-year period would see RM3.61 billion channelled to Sabah and RM4.09 billion to Sarawak.

He said JENDELA promised better and wider Internet coverage and facilities, for mutual benefit, especially in the two East Malaysian states.

“The government understands the needs of the Malaysian Family and the importace of having high-speed Internet access. To achieve this goal, JENDELA 2021-2025 will be further expanded,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Internet facility would benefit 3.8 million people in Sabah and 2.8 million people in Sarawak.

“Hopefully after this, we will no longer hear of those among the Malaysian Family, who have to climb trees or roofs, to gain Internet access in the future.

“I give my assurance, that the government remains committed to improving broadband services in these two states. No one will be left behind, everyone will have access to the digital world, and everyone must be connected,” he said.

Also present at the low-key celebration were Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin; Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.