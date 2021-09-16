PM arrives in Sabah for Malaysia Day celebration

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived in Sabah this morning to attend the 58th Malaysia Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre tonight.

The special aircraft carrying Ismail and Communication and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa landed at Terminal 2 of Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 11.05am.

They were welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as well as Sabah cabinet ministers.

Ismail is expected to return to the national capital on Friday.

This is his first visit to Sabah after his appointment as the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Ismail has urged the people of peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak to strengthen their resolve and determination to keep fresh the spirit of unity as a successful and respected family in conjunction with Malaysia Day today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the prime minister said although they were separated by the South China Sea, the coming together of the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak had built a nation that is successful and sovereign and a Malaysian Family that lives in a spirit of harmony.

He said Malaysia, which was formed on Sept 16, 1963, remains strong as a peaceful, independent and sovereign country under the patronage of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Umbrella of National Unity.

“The establishment of a nation proudly proclaimed as Malaysia is the result of the achievement of independence by the Federation of Malaya 64 years ago, followed by the formation of Malaysia six years later together with our beloved Sabah and Sarawak.

“Today, the Malaysian Family has been enriched by its diversity, united with respect and pride for the motherland. To my beloved Malaysian Family, Selamat Hari Malaysia! (Happy Malaysia Day),” he said, with the hashtag #KeluargaMalaysia #BekerjaBersamaRakyat.