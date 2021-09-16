Sabah’s entry for Mr and Miss Saya Anak Malaysia contest wins second prize

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): A designer from Kuala Lumpur, Mohd Zaifulneezam Zakaria together with his models, Syed Zaim Hafiy Syed Suffian and Sinoretha Sining won the first prize of RM6,000 in cash in the inaugural Mr and Miss ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’ contest recently.

Sabah’s entry by Mohd Yahayanan Yahaya and his models Ahmad Zulfeqar Adam Malik and Nurul Fara Ain Idris emerged as the second winner to win RM5,000 in cash prize, while designer Remynana, also from Sabah, won the third prize of RM4,000 cash together with models Mohd Nurhaqimie Khan Norrhammad and Waney Clara Roney.

A total of 11 consolation prizes worth RM700 in cash were also given away.

At the same time, the best script was won by Persona Borneo and models Roger Hugo Amandus and Crystal Vanessa John, which represented Penampang, Sabah. The prize for the best script was RM1,000 cash.

The best video presentation was won by designer Vellary Aduk, who also represented Sabah, together with models Nazmi Gitol and Mary Anne Wong Tze Yee.

Meanwhile, the Mr and Miss Saya Anak Malaysia Popular title went to models Harvey Elizderro Vitus and Leviana Mimie Betty with the designer, Ag Pereka Isah, all from Sabah, and the best costume was won by Affendy Ariffin and his models, Mohd Jakrul Nizam Ismail and Kasandra Sally Lamb David.

The contest, which was organized for the first time this year, was held online and was conducted to inculcate love for the country among the younger generation in Malaysia by understanding the true meaning of ‘Merdeka’ or independence and endeavour to safeguard it.

The contest was also held to provide opportunities for the younger generation to show their talent and creativity.

The contest began on August 14 and ended on September 6 and was followed by the selection of 20 best entries to the finals.