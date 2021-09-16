SDMC: 17 longhouses put under EMCO from Sept 16

KUCHING (Sept 16): A total of 17 longhouses in nine districts in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed today.

The committee said seven of the longhouses were placed under the EMCO from today until Sept 29.

They are Rh Kevin, Wong Panjai in Lubok Antu; Rh Sandai, Rantau Nibong at Sengaih Entabai, Rh Divis at Nanga Bekatan, Rh Barak at Sg Merurun, and Rh James at Ulu Lassi in Julau; Rh Remang, Sg Pundang in Pakan; and Rh Bala, Ulu Binatang, Bintangor in Meradong.

The EMCO for three longhouses at Sungai Sebatuk, Niah in Subis namely Rh Jilom anak Engkabang, Rh Mening anak Jambil, and Rh Gansor anak Panchen will start from today until Sept 30.

The remaining seven longhouses – Rh Lampun, Sare in Pusa; Rh Tuntun Anak Raman, Tanjung Baru, Maludam in Pusa; Rh Mandau at Lempaong, Rh Seli, Munggu Tunggal at Debak, Rh Nelson at Ng Buai, and Rh Christopher at Pais in Betong; and Rh Robert Lin, Kedap in Saratok – will undergo EMCO from tomorrow (Sept 17) until Sept 30.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced the end of EMCO for 23 localities in 10 districts.

It said 11 localities had their EMCO lifted today namely Rh Manai at San Panjai, Rh Idat at Lubok Subong and Rh Tunai at Nanga Bengap in Lubok Antu; Rh Menjat Muping, Semada Ili at Pantu and Rh Retie, Empadi at Undop in Sri Aman; Ladang Amgreen Gain Sdn Bhd in Beluru; the workers’ quarters of Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd in Mukah; Rumah Edwin Engkulau Anak Jelani, Nanga Belungai in Tatau; Kampung Serpan Laut and Kampung Sampun Gerunggang in Asajaya; and Kampung Pusa in Pusa.

The other 12 localities namely Lorong 5 & 7 at Taman YTD, the workers’ quarters of Quality Concrete Sdn Bhd, Rh Jakud anak Jinggut at KM44, Jln Bintulu/Miri, the rented room above Can Lead Money Lender, the rented room (second floor) above Zen Q Desserts, Rh Joshua Manit Anak Buyu at KM38, Jln Bintulu/Tatau, the rented room above Yi Lu Fa 8 Enterprise, and the workers’ quarters of Wang Lift Transport Sdn Bhd at Batu 6, Jln Bintulu/Miri in Bintulu; Rh Buda anak Gayah, Sg Selitut at Jln Tatau/Bintulu and Rh Micheal Junus Akan Rekan at Nanga Tekalit in Tatau; and the workers’ quarters of Estate 3 at Jendela Padu Plantation and WTK Tubau Log Camp in Sebauh will end their EMCO tomorrow.