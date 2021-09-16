Some 30,000 civil servants yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination – Cuepacs

ALOR SETAR (Sept 16): Some 30,000 civil servants were detected to have yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination and Cuepacs has urged them to sign up soon to help the government achieve herd immunity before next year.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat said that civil servants as implementers of government policies should show a good example by supporting the national immunisation programme.

“We are civil servants who receive instructions on government policies, so when directed to undergo vaccination we should do so,” he told a press conference after handing over three units of powered air purifying respirators to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) here today.

Adnan said heads of departments should play their role to convince these civil servant to get themselves vaccinated.

“They should take the initiative to meet with them to find out what is preventing them from getting the vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, HSB deputy director of medicine Dr Siti Norhani Mazrah Khalid said almost 400 of the 1,108 beds at HSB were used by Covid-19 patients, including 44 in the intensive care unit. – Bernama