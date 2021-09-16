Two criminals killed in shootout with Penang police

BUKIT MERTAJAM (Sept 16): The Penang police killed two foreign men wanted for various crimes in the state in a shootout in Bukit Mengkuang, Kubang Semang here early this morning.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the police initially detected a grey Proton Waja with two men onboard being driven suspiciously at Jalan Penanti around 5.30am. The police then ordered the driver to stop the car but he sped away instead.

When the car came to a stop near the foothills, the front passenger rushed out and fired two shots at police personnel while the driver brandished a parang and tried to attack the policemen, he told reporters today.

Mohd Shuhaily said both men acted aggressively and the police were forced to fire several shots at the assailants to defend themselves, killing both of them in the process. Both men were in their 30s and 40s and were not carrying any identification documents with them.

He added that no police personnel were hurt in the shootout.

“Their identities have yet to be determined at this point due to the lack of identification documents on them but based on investigations, the suspects were wanted by the police for crimes in the state,” he said.

The police also found heroin and various equipment believed to be used to break into houses in the boot of the vehicle, which was reported missing in Sungai Petani, Kedah on Aug 29 last year. They also seized a pistol loaded with six bullets and a parang used by the suspects in the shootout.

“The bodies of the men were taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem examination while the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said. – Bernama