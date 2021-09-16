UMS starts vaccinating teenagers with Covid-19 vaccine



KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today started giving Covid-19 vaccines to teenagers aged 12 to 17 years.



Its Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, informed that the Institution of Higher Learning Vaccination Center (PPV) of UMS targeted 3,000 teenagers to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Sept 16.

“Parents can bring their children to attend by walk-in from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm, from Monday to Friday,” he said.

Taufiq said this in a statement after accompanying Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad on a visit to the PPV.

According to Taufiq, the minister fully supported the initiative which is in line with the ministry’s goal to help achieve heard immunity by providing as many vaccines as possible to the community in Sabah.

“During this visit, I also gave a briefing on current developments and activities carried out by UMS PPV since it started operating on June 14.

“The minister fully supports the efforts we have made, including vaccination outreach programs such as in the rural areas outside Kota Kinabalu, areas affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and also vaccination in Kota Kinabalu Prison,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Wednesday announced that the State Government has decided to allow vaccination of teenagers aged between 12 to 17 years old beginning today.

He said this was also in line with the Health Ministry’s stand to get as many adolescents in this high risk group to be vaccinated and in anticipation of the reopening of schools starting October 3.