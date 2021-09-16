Several areas in Poh Kwong Park to experience unscheduled water supply interruption

KUCHING (Sept 16): Several areas in Poh Kwong Park will be experiencing an unscheduled water supply interruption from 10.30am until 3.30pm today.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a statement said the areas that will be affected are Lorong 8, 8A and 8B Poh Kwong Park, Off Jalan Sungai Maong Tengah here.

“The areas affected will also be experiencing low water pressure and no supply during the repair.

“The unscheduled water supply interruption is because we are repairing the four-inch AC main pipe burst at the affected area,” said KWB.

The repairs are expected to be completed during the timeframe of the unscheduled water supply interruption.

Meanwhile, in between the timeframe, the water tanker has been mobilised to the affected areas.

KWB added that any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.