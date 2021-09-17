32 flood evacuees still at Penampang evacuation centre

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): The number of flood evacuees in Sabah remained unchanged with 32 people from seven families seeking shelter at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Penampang.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said as of 8am today, only one PPS is still operating, namely, the Sports Complex Club House in Penampang which houses all the evacuees.

“All agencies are monitoring the flood situation and flood evacuees will only be allowed to return to their homes once the situation is completely safe,” read the statement.

Continuous heavy rain since noon yesterday, resulting in three districts in Sabah, namely, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan, once again being hit by flash floods which affected several villages. — Bernama