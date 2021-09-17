Abu Seman to be remembered for his service, sacrifices, says Abdullah Saidol

SIBU (Sept 17): Former Jemoreng assemblyman Abu Seman Jahwie, who passed away at the age of 64 this morning, will always be remembered and appreciated for his service and sacrifices, said Abdullah Saidol.

The Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Ukas expressed profound sadness over the demise of Abu Seman, who was a political secretary to the chief minister.

“He was like a brother to me, easy to approach, and a very down-to-earth person,” said the Semop assemblyman.

Abu Seman’s widow Dayang Normaliza Awang Tambi said he had complained of poor health in the past few days due to a fever.

She said he should have been admitted to hospital but had refused and requested to stay at home to rest.

“In the end, last night, he wanted to go to RMC (Rejang Medical Centre) because the fever did not recede and was eventually admitted,” she told reporters.

“While at RMC, he told me he was feeling fine … just a little pain in the chest … Then at 5am, the hospital called and said he had passed away due to heart complications.”

Dayang Normaliza described Abu Seman as a jovial person who was very understanding, helpful, and easy to talk to.

Abu Seman, from Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), was first fielded in the then new seat of Jemoreng in 2006.

He polled 3,567 votes to beat independent Nasaruddin Abdullah’s 1,857 for a 1,710-vote majority.

In the 2011 election, he retained the seat with a bigger majority of 2,926 votes when he polled 4,505 votes to beat independent candidates Abdul Hafiz Noh (1,579) and Asbor Abdullah (77).

Abu Seman did not seek re-election in the 2016 state election due to health reasons.

However, he was reappointed as a political secretary to the chief minister.

Abu Seman’s body has been brought to the Rumah Wakaf at Masjid An Nur for prayers before the burial at the Islamic Cemetery in Kemuyang at around 2pm.