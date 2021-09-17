Agong, Raja Permaisuri on special visit to UK, will see Malaysia’s iconic Battersea Power Station project

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are on a special visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from today till Sept 27.

Wisma Putra said in a statement that Their Majesties will visit the Battersea Power Station, Malaysia’s iconic project in London which is a joint venture between Sime Darby Property, SP Setia Berhad, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

Their Majesties have consented to visit the Malaysian High Commission in London on Sept 24 for a meeting with Malaysians including entrepreneurs, academics, students, and community leaders.

“On Sept 25, Their Majesties are scheduled to visit the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARRC) which is owned by the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) and one of the world’s leading rubber research and development (R&D) institutions,” the statement read.

His Majesty will receive a courtesy call by Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter and the meeting will touch on the defence cooperation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

According to Wisma Putra, the special visit symbolises the importance of the close relationship between Malaysia and the United Kingdom manifested at the highest level of government.

Apart from that, the visit signifies Their Majesties’ concern for the well-being of Malaysians as well as the investment performance and the country’s interests in the United Kingdom, especially during this challenging pandemic period. — Bernama