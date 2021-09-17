Covid-19 cases drop to 1,533 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): The state recorded 1,533 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said that Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 269 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (114), Tuaran (108), Ranau (100) and Penampang (87).

The tally showed a significant decrease (-449) compared to Thursday’s 1,982 cases.

“No new clusters were recorded,” said Masidi.

He disclosed that 18 districts have shown a decrease in cases, with only nine districts experiencing an increase.

“Kota Kinabalu showed a decrease from 493 cases on Thursday to only 269 cases on Friday,” he said.

Close contact screenings remained the main contributor to the new cases, which comprised 55.6 per cent of Friday’s tally.