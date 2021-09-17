Covid-19 cluster involving longhouse detected in Beluru – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Sarawak Health Department has declared one new Covid-19 cluster in Beluru district dubbed as the Sungai Pana Cluster.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said this community cluster involves the residents of a longhouse in the Sungai Pana, Tinjar area, which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“A total of 149 individuals were screened, of which 36 are found positive, including eight new cases reported today. Another 78 were found negative, while 37 are still awaiting results.

“Those tested positive have been admitted to Miri Hospital and Miri district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC),” the committee said.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of three clusters, after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They were the Melikin Cluster in Serian, Jalan Airport Lama Cluster in Bintulu and Jalan Bubut Sojak Cluster in Bau.

SDMC said that the state currently has 136 active clusters.

“A total of 15 clusters, including the new cluster declared today, have reported 176 new Covid-19 cases today,” it said.

The other clusters that saw addition in cases were the Bungey 2 Cluster with 75 cases, Long Urun (35), KM20 Jalan Betong (20), Kampung Segedup (12), Tinwar Keleku (8), Kampung Sikog (6), Industri Jalan Semeba (2), Kampung Simpok (2), Sibuluh-Nowang (2), Tanah Mawang (2), Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua (1), Kampung Dangak (1), Opar (1), and Bijongon (1).