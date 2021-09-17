Covid-19: Five cases in Sarawak under Category 5 out of 3,480 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 17): Sarawak recorded five Category 5 Covid-19 cases having lung infections and requiring ventilator support, out of 3,480 new cases in the state today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), there was also one Category 3 case with lung disease and two Category 4 with lung disease and require oxygen support.

The other 99.77 per cent or 3,472 cases were under Category 1 with no to mild symptoms.

This brought the state’s cumulative cases to 174,152.

Meanwhile, almost a third or 996 of the new cases today were recorded in Kuching, followed by Serian (422), Sibu (272), Bintulu (231), Samarahan (172), Bau (147), Miri (138) and Sri Aman (132).

There were also six districts which reported single-digit cases namely Song (9), Beluru (9), Matu (2), Marudi (2), Daro (1) and Dalat (1).

SDMC said Sarawak also recorded three more Covid-19 deaths today, bringing the death toll to 659.

The first death was of an 80-year-old man from Kuching, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30.

He had a history of diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease, and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital.

The second death was a 77-year-old man from Sarikei, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 9. He had hypertension, dislipidemia and stroke, and died in Sarikei Hospital.

The third death was an 83-year-old woman died in the Sibu Hospital after tested positive on Sept 15. She had no known medical history.