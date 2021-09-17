SDMC: Dine-in allowed for southern S’wak from Sept 20 but operators, workers and diners must be fully vaccinated

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow dine-in for the state’s southern zone from Monday under a revised standard operating procedure.

SDMC said in a statement today that operators, employees and customers must have received two complete Covid-19 vaccination doses.

“Business premises owners are required to ensure that ventilation and air flow are in accordance with the standards issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH),” said the committee.

The state’s southern zone covers eight districts namely Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

Currently, the southern zone is still in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan, while other districts are in Phase 3.

In addition, SDMC informed that other businesses in the southern zone are allowed to operate from 5am to 10pm, effective from Sept 20.

However, individuals and groups are not allowed to be in public areas after 12am without reasonable excuse.

Meanwhile, SDMC also decided that for interdistrict travel, rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test results are no longer required for travel between districts, but police permit approval is still required.

This decision is with effect from Sept 18, the committee added.