Elderly woman injured during landslide

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): Firemen rescued an 89-year-old woman who broke her leg during a landslide at Kampung Sugud in Penampang on Sept 16.

The elderly woman has been identified as Linjuin Sikunal.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a call was received at 8.19 am on Sept 17 and a team from Penampang was deployed to the location to assist in the rescue operation.

After reaching the victim and treating her at the scene, fire and rescue personnel carried the victim out from the location before taking her to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II for further treatment.

It was learned that fire and rescue personnel had to maneuver through debris and fallen trees while carrying the victim on a stretcher.

It was believed that the elderly woman had slipped and fallen while trying to escape a landslide at her village on Sept 16.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen, who is also believed to be disabled, had a close shave when he was swept away by strong water current during a flash flood in Penampang on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the 61-year-old man was reported to have been swept away by water current during Wednesday’s heavy rain at Kampung Kudou in Penampang around 4.55 pm.

A distress call was made to the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue station at 4.57 pm and several teams rushed to the location, about 19 kilometers away.

“However, during the search and rescue operation, we were informed that villagers had located the man around 7.57 pm and brought him to safety.

“The EMRS team then went to the location to provide early medical treatment,” said the spokesperson, adding that the operation ended at 8.50 pm without any untoward incident.