Fatimah hails success of Sarawak Paralympians as eye-opener

KUCHING (Sept 17): The success of two Sarawakian Paralympians Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie has been an eye-opener and created awareness among the community of the capabilities of persons with disabilities (PwD), said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said Bonnie had contributed a gold medal and set a new Paralympics record in powerlifting while Jong contributed a silver medal in the same sport.

“Well done and congratulations to the five athletes and one national coach from Sarawak. The five Sarawakian athletes were among the 22 representing Malaysia in the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” she said in a statement after receiving the return of Bonnie and Jong and three other Sarawakian Paralympians at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) yesterday.

Fatimah said their success had been an eye-opener because the community would look at their abilities and not just their disabilities.

She believes that when given the opportunity, the potential and talent of PwD can be nurtured by a competent coach and then they can shine even at the global level.

“Their success has raised the dignity of the PwD community, giving hope, motivation and inspiration to the younger ones. Other PwD friends can be motivated to work hard so that they can also achieve success.

“The glass ceiling for the PwD has been broken. God willing, this will help to ease the arduous journey and the winding road to success for the other PwD,” she said.

On this significant occasion, Malaysia Day, Fatimah said she hoped that the whole chain of services, facilities and opportunities for PwD in Sarawak will be improved.

She felt that the state needs not just improved policies but also effective implementation of policies and programmes for PwD who do not have a caregiver.

“Giving due attention to vulnerable groups in our society is part of enjoying the fruits of independence and prosperity of life in this blessed Land of the Hornbills.

“It is a moral obligation and social responsibility that we must shoulder together. Happy Malaysia Day,” she added.