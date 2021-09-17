Gov’t injects RM500 mln into micro businesses under Pemulih

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): The federal government is injecting RM500 million in the form of Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) 4.0 as part of its Pemulih economic package to help micro businesses nationwide.

GKP payments of RM500 will be made twice, once in September (from the 21st onwards) and a second time in November this year.

“This initiative will benefit those who have already received remuneration from GKP 1.0, GKP 2.0 and GKP 3.0 plus new recipients in GKP 4.0 to the tune of RM500 million,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

“These payments will be credited to your bank account as registered in the GKP system. An estimated one million micro businesses have been given aid since Covid-19 hit, totalling RM6.08 billion,” he added.

“We hope this cash aid can alleviate the pain that small businesses like food stalls, barbers, mechanics and cake shops have been experiencing since the pandemic began.”

To check your GKP status, visit https://gkp.hasil.gov.my/ from next Monday (September 20) onwards. – MalayMail