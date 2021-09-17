Immigration Dept detains six foreigners in Mukah, seizes 17 imitation weapons

SIBU (Sept 17): The Immigration Department detained six Indonesians and seized 17 imitation weapons during a raid around 3am today at an unnumbered house along Jalan Orang Kaya Setiaraja in Mukah.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the department also seized 24 imitation bullet casings, 12 packets of soft paintball bullets, and two vehicles during the operation.

“Total amount of the seizure amounted to about RM40,000,” he told a press conference.

Mohamad Rizal said the initial police investigation revealed the suspect wanted to sell the items to a paintball operator but could not do so due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), which restricted their movements.

He said all the confiscated items would be detained for further investigation under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960.

He added all the suspect are also being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for having expired travel documents.