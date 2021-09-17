Labourer in Kuching discharged and acquitted of incest charges

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a 25-year-old labourer of two charges of incest under Section 376B of the Penal Code.

Judge Jason Juga ruled that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused on both charges, which were allegedly committed in 2018 and 2019.

“The accused is hereby released and acquitted from both charges. Bail will be returned if any,” Jason said during the proceedings this morning.

According to the first charge, the accused allegedly committed incest with his then 14-year-old sister-in-law at a factory workers’ hostel at Mile 4 here in December 2018.

According to the second charge, he allegedly committed the same offence in a hotel at Mile 3 between 4am and 11.30am on April 2, 2019.

A police report was lodged by the victim’s mother, which led to the accused’s arrest.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by counsels Steven Beti and Gerald Donald.