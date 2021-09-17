Man charged in Kuching court for falsifying police report

KUCHING (Sept 17): A 29-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here on Sept 13 after he admitted to falsifying a police report claiming that he was robbed by two unknown men.

No plea was recorded from the accused who was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a press statement yesterday said if convicted, the accused could be jailed for six months or fined RM2,000 or both.

He added the case has been scheduled for re-mention on Oct 26.

“The public are advised not to be irresponsible and lodge fake police reports as this is a very serious offence,” he said.

He added that police will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone found to have lodged fake police reports.

On Sept 7, the accused in his police report claimed he was robbed by two men around 8pm along Jalan Matang.

“According to him (accused), he was answering nature’s call at the side of the road when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle who wanted to borrow his lighter,” said Lim.

As he walking to his car to take the lighter, the accused claimed one of the men hit him on the head with a helmet while the other pointed a knife at his chest.

In his police report, the accused claimed to have lost RM5,100 in cash, a mobile phone, a silver ring and a wallet containing his identification card, his ATM card and RM248 in cash.

“Initial investigation found no visible injuries on the accused. He also failed to describe key features of the two men,” said Lim.

After being questioned more thoroughly, the suspect admitted to police that the police report was fake and that he had actually spent the money to modify his car.

Police also found out that the money was earned by the accused together with his friend through the sale of fruits.

At the accused’s house, police managed to find the items that he claimed was lost during the robbery.