Miri police arrest man on suspicion of punching teen in the face

MIRI (Sept 17): Police arrested a 26-year-old man at the Pelita Commercial Centre here on Thursday (Sept 16) evening for allegedly punching a teenager in the face.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the suspect was arrested around 9.20pm by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to a report lodged by the 19-year-old victim, prior to the incident at around 12am on Wednesday (Sept 15), he and his friend had stopped to rest by the roadside near a budget hotel at Jalan Nakhoda Gampar due to heavy rain.

They were later approached by the suspect, who allegedly punched him.

Based on the police’s preliminary investigation, the incident is believed to have occurred after the suspect became dissatisfied with the sound coming from the victim’s friend’s motorcycle.

The suspect was arrested to facilitate police investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.