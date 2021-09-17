Political conscience, Sarawak’s future compel PSB chief to put off retirement

KUCHING (Sept 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Song Koh says he still harbors a strong conviction to do more for Sarawak, particularly in bringing about change for the better.

The former Second Minister of Finance said people very often asked him why he wouldn’t retire and enjoy his retirement years with his wife and members of your family.

“Yes, I could have done that but I couldn’t do so, I cannot retire yet. I realise I still have so many things Ieft undone in my life. So many things I want to do for Sarawak and the people of Sarawak.

“My political conscience keeps telling me that I cannot remain where I am,” the Bawang Assan assemblyman said in a video message today.

Wong felt he had not done enough although he had been in the government for the past 30 years as a Speaker of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly and a member of the state Cabinet holding various portfolios.

He also said under the Westminster model of democratic government, leaders and members of the Cabinet are bound by collective decision and collective responsibility, where the minority must follow the majority.

He said under such a system, one simply cannot do what one aspires to do, but has to toe the line.

“Under such democratic system, it makes it possible for certain dominant groups of leaders to override policy formulation and implementation.

“In spite of the rhetoric of power sharing, we see the reality of certain dominant groups dominating and doing things against the call for greater equality, justice and fair play.

“Such tendency would negate efforts at building a united multiracial society. Towards this end, there is very little one can do what one believes in,” he said.

Wong said the sudden death of his son Dato Andrew Wong Kee Yew could have stopped his political pursuit, but instead, his son’s spirit and aspirations gave him a fresh burst of energy to move on.

He said life was indeed precarious and can be short, and one must do as much as he or she can before one can no longer do so.

He said his late son often urged him to work hard to help the people of Sarawak, particularly the people in the rural areas.

Wong said the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Tan Sri Adenan Satem also spurred him to continue working hard for Sarawak.

He said during a visit to Adenan in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur in 2014, the latter said to him: “I’m worried for Sarawak. I’m worried for the people of Sarawak.”

“Those words uttered by Adenan for his concern for Sarawak and the people of Sarawak deeply embedded in my heart urging me to do more for the people of Sarawak. And so I must move on to work hard, also to perpetuate his legacy.

“I’m old but during the remaining years of my life I have to continue to work hard. Even after I have resigned from the cabinet, I still travelled extensively through the length and breadth of Sarawak,” he said.

He said as PSB president with a membership of tens of thousands, he was duty bound to move on.

“I have heavy duties and responsibilities on my shoulders. I’m almost 80 years old and I have nothing more to look forward to except the welfare and the wellbeing of the people of Sarawak.

“All I want to do is to make sure that Sarawak can be in better hands and can have better governance so that people can be better looked after. I therefore have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep,” he said.