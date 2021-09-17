ROSE urges GPS to emulate Putrajaya in allocating devt funds to opposition

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) has urged the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government to adopt the federal government’s policy of allocating equal constituency development funds for opposition lawmakers.

ROSE noted that GPS has welcomed the point on allocation of equal constituency development funds for opposition members in the bipartisan MoU between the federal government and opposition Pakatan Harapan.

“ROSE calls on the Sarawak state government to also adopt such policy and work out a formula that benefits all voters and not just voters with the state assemblyman in government,” it said in a statement yesterday.

ROSE also said the frequent changes of federal government have caused disruptions in policies which in turn have adversely impacted the country’s economy and also the livelihoods of the ordinary man and woman.

“We have also learnt that a declaration of an Emergency has come nowhere near to stop politicking.

“However, we welcome the historic occasion of the signing of an MoU for Transformation and Political Stability between the new Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties on Sept 13.

“We are hopeful that this confidence and supply arrangement/understanding will enable government (and opposition) to focus on policies to rebuild our country back to pre-pandemic levels but in the new normal,” it added.

On the MoU, Rose noted it comprises overdue administrative, institutional and parliamentary reforms such as Undi18 and automatic voter registration (AVR) for Malaysians, anti-party hopping law and equal constituency development funding.

“The MoU can only be a good thing for all Malaysian voters if parties to it keep to their understanding; with the Opposition still playing the role of check, balance and scrutiny of the government but at the same time not bringing down the present government through a numbers game,” it said.

ROSE also said of particular interest in Sarawak is the clause to strengthen the efforts to implement and realise the terms of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The frequent changes in government, changes in committees or councils have left us sceptical and disillusioned on whether or not these talks on devolution of powers to the state is on the right track.

“All developments pertaining to the achievement of the terms of this MoU will be carefully watched and scrutinised by civil society including ROSE,” it said.

On celebrating Malaysia’s 58th year as a nation, ROSE said it is celebrated with sombre examination of the present times; difficult times that the people are going through in this pandemic but also with an expectation and hope that it will be a better tomorrow for all Malaysians including those in Sarawak.

“Firstly, we pay tribute to Malaysians in the frontlines and their families who have endured, persevered and sacrificed much to stem the virus the last 18 months only to be greeted with the emergence of variants that seek to ravage more lives.

“We pray for renewed strength, health and wisdom to be given to you so that you won’t give up. We wish all peace-loving Malaysians a Selamat Hari Malaysia!” said ROSE.