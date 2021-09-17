Bintangor salon owner, 8 customers get RM18,000 in compounds

BINTANGOR (Sept 17): The owner of a hair salon here and eight customers were slapped with RM18,000 compound in total for violating National Recovery Plan standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi, the compounds were issued by a police team led by Inspector Aidil Ameen Alias during SOP compliance checks in the town on Wednesday.

The female salon owner was given a RM10,000 compound under Rule 17(2) of the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases Regulation (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 for having more than the permitted number of customers inside her premises with no physical distancing.

The eight customers were each compounded RM1,000 for breaching Rule 17(1) of the same Regulations.

All compounds issued must be paid at Sarikei Divisional Health Office within 14 days, added Sekam.