Scheduled water supply interruption for Kuching areas from tonight

KUCHING (Sept 17): There will be a scheduled water supply interruption for several areas here from 10pm tonight until tomorrow at 6am.

Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a notice today explained that the cause of the disruption is due to main pipe interconnection work at Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant No. 2.

“Consumers along Jalan Pending, Jalan Batu Lintang, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Bampfylde, Kenyalang Park, Foochow Road, and surrounding areas will be experiencing low water pressure or no water supply during the said period.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks, and dirty water,” said KWB.

As such, consumers in the affected areas are advised to store enough water for the duration of the supply interruption.

“The Board regrets for the inconvenience caused to consumers,” KWB added.

Further enquiries can be made by contacting the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.