Sibu association asked to tap into e-sports’ huge business potential

SIBU (Sept 17): The Sibu Division Electronic Sports Association (SDesa) has been asked to tap into the huge business potential of e-sports.

Education, Science and Technological Research assistant minister Dr Annuar Rapaee pointed out there are some 600,000 youths in Sarawak.

“They (SDesa) could perhaps consider to create some form of business from this huge pool of esports enthusiasts besides organising competitions,” he said when closing the PUBG Mobile Online Competition, streamed via the Nangka Challenge Esports Committee’s Facebook page last night.

A total of 64 teams, including six from Peninsular Malaysia and three from Sabah, took part in the one-day competition organised by the Nangka Challenge Esports Committee in collaboration with SDesa.

Dr Annuar also suggested SDesa could set up of an operations room at Skate Plaza housed in the multi-use park Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS), which is under construction at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase Two.

He said this could better facilitate the handling of future competitions.

As for the infrastructures required to host competitions, such as computers, Internet connection, and others, Dr Annuar said this could be looked into later.

He also announced a grant of RM5,000 for SDesa.

Envy Ribena won the competition to receive RM400, UC (Unknown Cash – the in-game currency) 2,000, plus an e-certificate.

Second placed SAE Qutie received RM300, UC 1,000, and an e-certificate, while Oberlisk Bravo came in third to receive RM100, UC 500, and a e-certificate.