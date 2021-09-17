Two more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE today

KUCHING (Sept 17): Two more premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the total in the state to 344.

The premises were Emart Batu Kawa here and Sibu Central night market in Sibu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is now the Health Minister, said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.