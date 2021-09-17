Vaccinated UMS students returning to campus Oct 15

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will start allowing students who have completed their vaccination to return to campus starting Oct 15.

UMS Vice Chancellor, Professor Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said that UMS is ready with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) plan in accordance with the ruling set by the authority so that the process of learning and teaching is conducted safely.

He added that priority will be given to students with special needs.

“These include students living in the interior and with internet issues,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Taufiq said that students who are allowed to return to campus will be issued a confirmation letter.

“This letter is for the use of the students, as a document of proof to apply for cross district or state travel from the authority,” he said.

“Upon arrival at campus, the students are reminded to follow the SOP at their residential college, at faculty areas and other places,” he said.

He added that 81 percent of UMS students have been vaccinated.

“We also contacted students who have yet to be vaccinated to do so immediately.”

UMS has 14,472 undergraduate and 3,209 postgraduate students.

Taufiq said that students in Kota Kinabalu who are unvaccinated can go to the vaccination centre at the university.

He also said that members of administration and academic, including outside workers such as suppliers and individuals have also received their vaccine to avoid the spread of Covid-19.