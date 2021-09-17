With 3,480 Covid-19 cases today, Sarawak retains place at the top of table

KUCHING (Sept 17): Sarawak continued to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 3,480 cases today.

This brought the cumulative number of cases in the State to 174,152.

“The country recorded 17,577 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 2,067,327 cases,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

Also reporting new Covid-19 cases today were Selangor (2,646), Johor (2,334), Perak (1,596), Sabah (1,533), Penang (1,462), Kedah (1,173), Kelantan (869), Pahang (832), Terengganu (719), Kuala Lumpur (366), Melaka (287), Negeri Sembilan (198), Perlis (41), Putrajaya (31), and Labuan (10).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 16) went down to 76 per cent compared to 81 per cent occupancy the day before.

Sarawak’s ICU usage as of yesterday stood was 83 per cent of 120 beds.

Kedah had the highest ICU usage at 107 per cent from 104 beds, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 101 per cent (108 beds), Penang at 94 per cent (78 beds), and Perak at 88 per cent (114 beds).

For non-ICU beds, 70 per cent were occupied by Covid-19 patients as of 5pm yesterday.

For Sarawak, the figure stood at 90 per cent out of the 1,058 beds.