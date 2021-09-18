Another 10 longhouses and a village in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 18): Ten more longhouses and a village in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) due to Covid-19 transmission risk, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee said three longhouses in Sri Aman placed under the EMCO until Sept 30 are Rh Reggie, Kampung San Kemantan, Undop; Rh Apa, Lubok Ju, Undop; and Rh Saloma, Gayau Baru, Pantu.

A Kampung Benawa in Marudi has been placed under the EMCO until Sept 28, while in Sarikei, Rh Edmund, Sungai Baji is under EMCO until Oct 1.

SDMC said two longhouses in Betong, namely Rh Nyalau, Ng Muman and Rh Jalani, Pok would be placed under the EMCO from tomorrow until Oct 2.

Four longhouses in Saratok, namely Rh Mudan, Lubok Injin, Bila Dua, Tekurap, Kabo; Rh Bansang, Sungai Langgir, Budu; Rh Langan, Ng Tiga, Ulu Sebetan; and Rh Ajong, Tembawai Pok would be placed under the EMCO staring tomorrow until Oct 2.

Meanwhile, 30 localities in the state have ended their EMCO today.

In Bintulu were Lorong 3, Jalan Alamanda 6, Jade Garden; Jade Garden and Joy Park; Rh Awal Anak Ngindang, Batu 17 Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Robert Anak Seman, Batu 15, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Musa Anak Asit, Batu 17, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Garena Anak Pi, Batu 17, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Nyaing Anak Unol, Kg Sg Segan, Ulu Sebauh; Ska Logistic Sdn Bhd workers quarters; Dal Hcm Sdn Bhd workers quarters, Batu 6, Jalan Bintulu/Miri; Bilik Sewa Bawah Lengkap Inn; Bilik Sewa Atas Kedai Laundry 101, Tg Batu Commercial Centre; Bilik Sewa Atas Kedai Kiong Huat, Tanjung Batu; Bilik Sewa Atas Kedai Turbowolf Resources, Jalan Tanjung Batu; and Bilik Sewa Atas Kedai Monegain Sdn Bhd.

In Betong, they were Rh Kechendai, Kabok, Spak and Rh Veriland Gogon, Engkranji.

In Julau, they were Rh Biyan, Kerangan Rian; Rh Nyandang, Ng Lasi Mit; Rh Unjah, Nanga Luau; Rh Geraik, Rayak Ili; Rh Ayup, Nanga Lasi Mit; and Rh Kiroh/Rh. Sabang, Rantau Limau, Ulu Kanowit.

in Pakan, they were Rh Suntik, Ulu Kakup; Rh Umar, Sungai Temiang; Rh Jonathan, Beruru; Rh George, Ng Nansang; Rh Ensilin, Lemujan; and Rh Morris, Nyalak Ili.

In Sarikei, they were Rh Puin, Sungai Kerubong Selalang; Rh Serit, Tanah Putih Tengah; Rh Empenie, Sungai Ribong; Rh Swak, Sungai Tekalong; Rh Runggah, Nanga Garu; Rh Ngabong, Bukit Sebangkoi; Rh Manggang, Sungai Empelai Kerubong; Rh Jalang, Ulu Paoh; Rh Johnny, Sungai Paoh; and Rh Sigi, Sungai Sentebu.

In Sri Aman, they were Rh Ngang, Rapak Jinggau, Pantu; Rh Moria, Entulang Danau; Rh Lindang, Lachau, Ili, Pantu; Rh Bonny, Sungai Mansau, Pantu; Rh Lani, Empelanjau Asal, Pantu; and Rh James Drew, Nyelam.

In Lubok Antu, EMCO has been lifted for Rh Sujang, Sedarat Salin and Rh Robert, Bulo.

On Sept 19, the EMCO will be lifted for Rh Naning, Sungai Baji in Sarikei and Rh Morris, Sungai Suchong Balut in Julau.