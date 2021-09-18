Carcass of crocodile washes ashore

MIRI (Sept 18): The carcass of 13-foot-long crocodile which washed ashore Kuala Suai in Niah near here was found by the public Friday morning.

A spokesperson from Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Media Relations and Promotion Unit said a team rushed to the scene after being alerted around 9am.

“Upon arrival at Kampung Kuala Suai, our team met with the village head and went together to the location where the carcass was found to measure its length, width and determine its gender.

“The male crocodile measured 13 feet long and 1-foot-5-inch wide,” said the spokesperson, adding that DNA sample was also collected from the carcass.

No injuries were found on the crocodile which was buried in an undisclosed location later.