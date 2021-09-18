Centexs Commercial joins Shopee’s Sarawak Digital Mall campaign

KUCHING (Sept 18): Centexs Commercial has joined Sarawak Digital Mall campaign in its continual efforts to uplift local entrepreneurs through digital platform.

Sarawak Digital Mall campaign is a collaboration between Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC), Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and Shopee Malaysia, where discount vouchers will be given to Sarawakian sellers in the e-commerce platform to help boost their sales.

Some 220 local entrepreneurs under Centexs Commercial have joined the campaign which started this September , followed by Old Kuching Smart Heritage and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation(SEDC).

Around 280 products comprising food, arts and crafts, as well as apparel will be featured in this campaign.

Since its formation, Centexs Commercial has grown and remains committed to become a premier platform of commercialisation for Sarawakian entrepreneurs.

Centexs Commercial general manager Shahren Yusri said the collaboration helps local entrepreneurs market their products to the peninsula. Besides the collaboration with Shopee, Centexs Commercial also promotes and markets local products on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

“In fact, we also work with other online platforms such as Bazaar Rakyat Online Sarawak Ku Sayang (BROSS) and get online cooperation from Kamek Miak Sarawak to promote Sarawak products.

“We also cooperate with other outlets physically such as Petronas and retail stores,” stated Shahren in a statement yesterday.

He added that collaboration with Shopee as well as assistance and initiatives from SDEC has given a new lease of life to Sarawak entrepreneurs under Centexs Commercial.

“This year, we target around 1,000 local entrepreneurs joining Centexs Commercial. They will enjoy many benefits, such as our assistance in marketing and promotions, working closely with SIRIM in maintaining food safety, branding and labelling.

“Centexs Commercial focuses on preserving and marketing local heritage products especially to Peninsular Malaysia,” he said at a virtual press conference here yesterday.

Shahren hoped Centexs Commercial would continue this collaboration by providing training for local entrepreneurs with Shopee and SDEC.

“We encourage Sarawakians to support local entrepreneurs and local Sarawak heritage products and encourage local entrepreneurs to join Centexs Commercial to be part of the campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, SDEC head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hazwan Razak said that they were delighted to support Sarawakian entrepreneurs in their digital transformation journey as e-commerce has grown more important during the pandemic.

“With the participation of Centexs Commercial in Sarawak Digital Mall, we will be able to tap into the digitalisation of Sarawak heritage products and provide opportunity for Sarawak-made products to be promoted and sold to a bigger market,” he said.

Since its launch on May 2021, Sarawak Digital Mall has benefited over 5,000 merchants from Sarawak with this number growing every day.

Shopee’s senior manager of Marketing Kenneth Soh said they welcome local entrepreneurs under Centexs Commercial to Sarawak Digital Mall campaign.

In line with #ShopeeSapotLokal initiative, it strives to continuously empower and assist local entrepreneurs in their digitalisation journey by providing the support, tools, exposure and training they need to succeed.

“This campaign is one of the many things sellers can leverage on and use as a springboard to reach customers both inside and outside of Sarawak and put the spotlight on the state’s unique products and offerings.

“As the campaign coincides with our year-end shopping season, the sellers will also be able to enjoy the surge in user traffic and boost sales during our upcoming shopping festivals such as the 10.10 Brands Festival as we bring Malaysians together to support local businesses,” he stated.