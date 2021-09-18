CM: Water supply piping in Ulu Roban will benefit five longhouses

KUCHING (Sept 18): Five longhouses are among those set to benefit when water supply piping is connected to Ulu Roban, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that currently, Kabong has no problem with water supply but to further improve the water supply system, the piping will be connected to Ulu Roban.

“Kabong now has no problem with water supply. As part of existing effort to improve the water supply system, the piping will be connected to Ulu Roban including five longhouses in the area.

“RM15 million has been allocated to the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) for this. The project will start next year and is expected to complete at the end of next year,” he told a press conference after a visit to monitor the Improvement of Water Supply System in Betong Division Package 1 – Water Supply Work in Kabong today.

Abang Johari said in line with Kabong’s upgrade to a district, there will be a number of developments in store, including increasing the facilities available.

This includes the development for a new district office, which is estimated to cost around RM7 million.

“This new district office will be equipped with the necessary requirements in a district office to provide better service to the people.

“With a new office, it will be more suitable for the community of Kabong to meet with government officials while the facility will provide more effective service to solve issues faced by the people,” he said.

He informed that another development project is that of a new township covering 27 acres, where a new market; trading place for small businesses; and housing area will be built.

Other developments include a RM5 million new community hall that can accommodate up to 300 people and also a RM14 million new mosque with a capacity of 1,500 equipped with the space to hold akad nikah ceremonies.

Abang Johari noted that there is also an agricultural area where there is problem with erosion, caused by a nearby river.

“I have requested that Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to have a new approach to solving the problem by making a canal. This is so that the water will flow naturally to the river.

“We have done this in Gedong and I see a similar situation here. The canal will not affect existing agricultural lands but will make them even more fertile. It will be a long-term approach to solve the erosion problem,” he said.

He said that DID will look into the technical feasibility study and come up with their proposal for the project including the costs.

Abang Johari is of the opinion that Kabong will develop like Saratok and will be in the corridor for more structured development, in line with the state’s coastal road project.

“The future will be bright in terms of agriculture and the spillover economy from the coastal road development.

“GPS have long-term and short-term planning to help the community in Kabong,” he added.