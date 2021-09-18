Covid-19: 99.9 pct of Sarawak’s 2,929 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept): About 99.9 per cent or 2,926 of Sarawak’s 2,929 new cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The three others were in Category 4 with lung diseases and requiring ventilation support. None of the cases today were in Category 3 and 5.

As for the new cases today, Kuching continued to lead with 747 cases followed by Sibu (327), Bintulu (311), Serian (286), Miri (173), Saratok (116), Sri Aman (112), Samarahan (108), Mukah (93), Limbang (67), Betong (57), Subis (57), Sarikei (53), Kapit (36), Telang Usan (35), Belaga (34), Bau (34), Kanowit (31), Song (27) and Asajaya (26).

Pakan recorded 24 cases, Selangau (22), Lawas (18), Dalat (18), Tanjung Manis (17), Simunjan (15), Meradong (14), Tebedu (13), Lubok Antu (11), Marudi (8), Kabong (7), Bukit Mabong (7), Daro (5), Sebauh (5), Lundu (4), Matu (4), Tatau (3), Beluru (2), Pusa (1) and Julau (1).

At the same time, SDMC also reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths in the state, where six were brought-in-dead cases.

The first BID case today involved a 79-year-old man from Betong who was tested positive on Sept 6 and had no previously known medical conditions.

The second BID case involved a 54-year-old man from Pusa who was tested positive on Sept 7. He suffered from high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

The third BID case involved a 67-year-old woman from Pusa who was tested positive on Sept 12, and suffered from blood pressure.

The fourth BID case involved a 62-year-old woman from Pusa and was tested positive on Sept 12. She suffered high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

The fifth BID case involved a 49-year-old woman from Pusa and was tested positive on Sept 13. She suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes.

The sixth BID case involved 77-year-old man from Betong and was tested positive on Sept 14. He suffered from high blood pressure.

Aside from the BID cases, a 29-year old woman from Pusa died at in the Betong Hospital due to Covid-19 today.

SDMC said she was tested positive on Sept 5, and suffered from obesity.

Another death involve a 73-year-old woman from Pusa who was tested positive on Sept 16, before dying in Sarikei Hospital. She had high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

The seventh death was of a 55-year-old woman from Betong who was tested positive on Sept 16. She died at Sarikei Hospital, and had high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

The eighth death involved an 82-year-old woman from Sibu after tested positive on Sept 16. She died in Sibu Hospital, and had high blood pressure and chronic kidney illness.

The committee said the state had reported a total of 669 deaths due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began last year.