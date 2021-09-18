Covid-19: Sarawak remains on top with 2,929 new cases out of 15,549 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 18): Sarawak continues to record the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases with 2,929 cases out of 15,549 recorded nationwide, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said that this brings the cumulative tally of cases in the state to 177,081.

Johor came in second with 2,208 cases, followed by Selangor (1,995), Sabah (1,395) and Pulau Pinang (1,375).

Other states recording quadruple-digit cases are Perak with 1,120, Kedah (1,073) and Kelantan (1,214).

Also recording new cases today are Terengganu with 755 cases, Pahang (634), Kuala Lumpur (382), Melaka (263), Negeri Sembilan (131), Perlis (33), Putrajaya (31) and Labuan (11).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia currently stands at 2,082,876.

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said that the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nationwide as of 5pm on Sept 17 remained at 76 per cent.

In a separate Facebook post, he said intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 17) remained at 76 percent.

Sarawak’s ICU usage as of yesterday stood at 88 percent out of 120 beds.

Kuala Lumpur had the highest ICU usage at 93 percent from 108 beds, followed by Pulau Pinang at 91 per cent (78 beds), Kedah at 82 per cent (104 beds), and Selangor at 82 per cent (297 beds).

For non-ICU beds, 68 per cent were occupied by Covid-19 patients as of 5pm yesterday.

For Sarawak, the figure stood at 91 per cent out of the 1,058 beds.