DAP reaches out to cash-strapped drug rehab centre in Miri

MIRI (Sept 18): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) here appeals for attention from government bodies and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help Kenosis Sarawak Drug Rehabilitation Centre Miri.

According to DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling, the centre is running out of funds and also basic necessities meant for its operations.

Recently, he and volunteers from DAP Miri visited the centre to see for themselves the current situation faced by the Kenosis Sarawak team there and how they were coping amidst the present Covid-19 situation.

Ling, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PHT) Sarawak secretary, said: “Since its establishment in 2015, the rehabilitation centre has changed the lives of many former drug addicts, helping each of them turn over a new leaf.

“However, we have been told that the management team is experiencing some issues namely depleting funds to run the centre, limited resources for their rehabilitation programmes and shortage of manpower.

“There are about 40 youths currently undergoing rehabilitation there. We really hope that help could be channelled to them so as to help them weather through these challenging times,” said Ling.

The DAP team later handed over contributions of 30 bags of rice, as well as drinking water and face masks, to the centre.

Those wishing to help to know more about Kenosis Sarawak Drug Rehabilitation Centre Miri, should contact its supervisor Pastor Robert Danor via 013-844 0484.