Dennis continues seeking tourism opportunities in rural areas

MIRI (Sept 18): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) continues seeking opportunities to further boost economic tourism development in rural areas.

He said this while officiating ‘Ziarah Unit Komunikasi Awam Sarawak (Ukas) Semarak Kemerdekaan’ programme at Long Pilah, Ulu Baram Thursday.

The programme saw 50 participants waving the national and state flags by the riverbank of Sungai Belingan, the site of the village’s ‘Pulung Masik Tagang’ (controlled fishing) system.

According to Dennis, the natural fish farming area in Long Pilah has received funding of RM1 million from the state government after a visit by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to the Kayan longhouse last October.

“I have also convinced the Chief Minister that this area where the Tagang system is situated can become a tourism attraction and source of income for the people of Long Pilah in particular,” he stated, adding that he’s looking at tourism opportunities for rural areas and Miri Division in his capacity as chairman of STB.

Dennis said the efforts of Long Pilah villagers had attracted the attention of state leaders and secured funding.

He encouraged other villages to emulate Long Pilah by having good paperwork to show commitment of what they want to work on before applying for government funding.

During the programme, Dennis participated in planting of Ensurai trees by the riverbank and lauded Long Pilah residents for commemorating Malaysia Day despite Covid-19.

“We remember today’s date as a very important and significant date for the people of Sarawak in shaping the nation.

“Today, economic development among the people in Telang Usan have grown steadily with many residents owning vehicles and travelling freely back and forth from their longhouses.

“Such development resulted from Sarawak’s decision to jointly form Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963. Young people must remember the struggles of our previous leaders and generations.

“We must continue to work closely with the state government to ensure development to our rural areas continues to be implemented,” he added.

The programme organised by Ukas with strict adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Thursday was also joined by longhouse headman Saging Wan, PBB Telang Usan youth chief Dominic Nyurang Ajang, Sungai Belingan Tagang area management representative Daniel Juk and Ukas Telang Usan officer and event organiser David Belulok.