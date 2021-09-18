District 308 Lions hand over newly-furnished hostel room to ACSNS

SIBU (Sept 18): The Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS) now has a newly-furnished room that it would use as a hostel facility for its trainees – thanks to the contribution of the 58th and 59th Multiple District 308 Lions Convention Committee.

District 308-A2 immediate past governor Roland Chieng symbolically ‘handed over’ the room to ACSNS chairwoman Dato Janet Lau at the association’s new building here yesterday.

According to the Lions convention committee organising chairperson Dato Betty Wong, they sponsored RM14,620 for the furnishing works on the ACSNS’ new hostel room.

“We were supposed to hold the convention last year and this year in Sibu but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event had to be cancelled, and we had to refund all the money to our members who had paid for the convention.

“However, there was a number of them who decided not to take the refund; instead, they told us to use it for charity, since we’re a club serving the community.

“We had a balance of about RM60,000 and we decided to help this association furnish one of the rooms in its new building,” said Wong, who is also a past district governor of District 308-A2.

She also said the Council of Governors for 2020-2021 also contributed towards the furnishing of the room, which she said was largest room in the ACSNS building.

“The remaining fund from the convention would be used for other charity programme,” added Wong.

Meanwhile, Lau in her speech thanked the Lions for their continuous support towards the ACSNS.

“We are very grateful to the Lions Club for being with us since the beginning of our establishment. You are considered as the founding members of our association.

“For these 27 years, you’ve always been with us,” she said.

Lau also hoped that this generous gesture would continue as the association’s financial state had always been dependent on the generosity of the public.

She also thanked the KTS Group of Companies – the sole contributor of the association’s new building.

Also present at the event were the first vice-governor of District 308-A2, Kapitan Connie Loh, and presidents of various Lions clubs in Sibu.