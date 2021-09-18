Duo killed after van rammed into lorry

KINABATANGAN(Sept 18): A tourist van driver and his co-driver were killed when their van rammed into the rear of a 10-tonne lorry at Simpang Estate Kertam, Jalan Kinabatangan, here on Friday.

The victims have been identified as van driver Muhammar Ghadafi Abdul Gafar, 38, and co-driver Mohd Ridzuan Madarup, 42.

Kinabatangan fire and rescue chief of operation Sutijo Salamat said a distress call was received at 11.30pm on Sept 17 and a team rushed to the scene, located about 9.3 kilometers away.

Sutijo said both victims were trapped in their seats and it took about an hour for fire and rescue personnel to extract them.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics due to severe head and body injuries.

Their bodies were handed to the police for further action, said Sutijo.