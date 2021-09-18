Eight houses, three vehicles, church destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 18) : Eight houses, three vehicles and a church were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Babah Bunduon in Penampang on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services said a distress call was received at 8.45am and several teams from the Penampang and Kota Kinabalu fire stations were deployed to the scene, located about four kilometers from Penampang town.

Eight wooden houses, three vehicles – a Mitsubishi Triton, a Proton Iswara and a Toyota van, as well as a church were destroyed in the fire which is believed happened around 8.30am.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to control the blaze by 9.20am and ended their operation at 11am.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, said the spokesperson.