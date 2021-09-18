JKJAV: 77.5 pct of adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): A total of 18,135,561 individuals, or 77.5 per cent, of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in an infographic on its official Twitter account today, said 92.9 per cent or 21,861,904 individuals of the adult population had received at least one jab of vaccination.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 238,002 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, comprising 162,016 doses as first dose and 75,986 doses to second dose recipients, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 39,923,416.

PICK was launched on February 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama