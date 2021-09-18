Malaysian Armed Force’s Greater Klang Valley task force ceases operation

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): The Malaysian Army’s (TDM) Greater Klang Valley Task Force (GKV TF) has ceased its operation after 41 days following the positive development of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the Klang Valley.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it was done with the consent of the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force (GKVSTF) and the Health Ministry (MOH) after the number of daily cases started to decline and the capacity of hospitals was under control, and in view of the increasing number of fully vaccinated individuals.

With the termination of the GKV TF operation, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) would continue focusing on various Covid-19-related operations throughout the country.

“It includes building more field hospitals in states identified by the MOH and increasing the number of the Combat Medic Vaccination Team (CMVT) to assist MOH in the vaccination process especially in interior areas,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, the ATM would increase the capacity of drive-through vaccinations to members of the public.

Hishammuddin said the involvement of TDM personnel in GKV TF was highly effective and had a huge impact, thus helping the MOH to address the Covid-19 situation in all hospitals in the Klang Valley especially during the peak of the crisis.

He added that TDM had deployed 1,080 personnel to carry out various assignments in Covid-19 Red Zones in hospitals around the Klang Valley.

It included the Oxygen Carrier Team (OSCAR) to carry, refill and replace 14,258 oxygen tanks, the Rapid Resupply Team (RRT) to assist in the distribution of critical medical equipment, and the Body Management Team (BMT) which had assisted in managing 4,442 remains of Covid-19 victims.

“It was not easy to carry out each operation but in any situation, ATM remained focused and utilised every expertise and facility it has to ensure the safety of the country and the well-being of the people in this challenging era of Covid-19,” he said.

Hishammuddin also congratulated and thanked all 1,080 TDM members who were involved in the GKV TF operation for their willingness to work around the clock, risking their lives and be away from their families to complete the mission entrusted to them.

He also thanked all TDM, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel for their services, discipline and determination in helping the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama