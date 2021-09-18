MBKS appoints 56 social distancing volunteer ambassadors

KUCHING (Sept 18): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has appointed 56 volunteers as its Social Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) in effort to instill awareness and encourage compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) among the public.

MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the volunteers are members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Padawan, JCI Damai, JCI Kuching, as well as members of the Women Section of the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Division Chinese Association Sarawak.

“They will assist MBKS in increasing awareness and advising the public on Covid-19 SOP compliance at markets, hawker centres and eateries under the council’s jurisdiction.

“They will wear the designated vest with MBKS logo, a face shield together with face mask, and keep social distancing from the public whenever on duty to carry the good image of MBKS at all times,” said Wee during the handing over of letters of appointment held via virtual conferencing yesterday.

Wee added that the programme is a collective effort between the council and NGOs to keep Kuching South safe so more activities can resume gradually.

He reminded the public to cooperate with MBKS volunteer ambassadors to ensure the public is safe from Covid-19.