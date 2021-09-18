MoH: Sarawak’s ICU beds utilisation rate stands at 78.7 pct

KUCHING (Sept 18): Nearly 80 pct of beds in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Sarawak have been utilised in the current fight against Covid-19, according to an infographic released by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The ICU bed utilisation rate in Sarawak stands at 78.7 per cent as of yesterday while the nationwide rate is 76.7 per cent,” said MoH in the infographic posted on Facebook today.

Based on the infographic, six states and areas recorded ICU bed utilisation rate above 80 per cent.

They are Klang Valley (80 per cent), Perak (89.6 per cent), Penang (97.5 per cent), Pahang (87.8 per cent), Kedah (85.7 per cent) and Johor (85.2 per cent).

Other states with ICU bed utilisation rate over 60 per cent are Terengganu (60.5 per cent), Sabah (65.7 per cent) and Kelantan (69.8 per cent).

Other states and territories that had relatively lower ICU bed utilisation rate were Labuan (21.7 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (46.4 per cent).

In terms of hospital beds utilisation, Sarawak recorded 69.1 per cent while the country’s rate stood at 71.1 per cent.

Perlis topped the list with 100.4 per cent follwed by Johor (89.3 per cent), Penang (85.5 per cent), Perak (83.8 per cent) and Kedah (80.5 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded hospital beds utilisation rate of over 60 per cent were Labuan (66.4 per cent), Terengganu (78.5 per cent), Sabah (71.6 per cent), Pahang (64.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (64.2 per cent), Melaka (79 per cent) and Kelantan (77.4 per cent).

Klang Valley had the lowest hospital bed utilisation rate at 53.2 per cent.