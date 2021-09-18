MRC Sibu re-elects Chua as chairman for 2021-2024

SIBU (Sept 18): Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee was re-elected chairman of Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) Sibu branch for year 2021 to 2024 during MRCS annual general meeting held on Thursday.

Hii Sieh Toh was elected deputy chairman while Normah Abdulrahman and Dr Rachel Teng are the new vice-chairpersons. Ting Siao Fong was elected secretary with Huong Haw Ching as treasurer assisted by Teresa Wong. Eight committee members complete the office bearers for MRCS/

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng is the patron while Temenggong Datuk Haji Wan Hamid Edruce, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, Lau Ngie Hua and John Wong Siong Cheng are the joint advisors.

The internal auditors are Dr Lim Chuan Lian, Doreen Lau Siew Jen, Siew Siew Hong and Tiong Lang Hiong.