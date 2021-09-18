New PN Sarawak liaison office bearers appointed, Ali Biju as vice chairman

KUCHING (Sept 18): Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has been appointed one of the two vice chairmen of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak liaison body, according to the list of line up released today.

Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, also from Bersatu, was appointed one of the 12 committee members.

Both Ali and Willie were officially accepted into Bersatu in August last year. They are also currently deputy ministers in the federal administration.

Bersatu Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian remains as the PN Sarawak chairman, while Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee is appointed as the vice chairman I.

Jaziri in a statement announcing the line up, said the composition of office bearers has been finalised and agreed upon by the Sarawak chapters of Bersatu and PAS which are the only PN components in the state.

“Once again, PN Sarawak wants to emphasise that our presence is not to rival Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) which currently leads the state government.

“The presence of PN Sarawak is in line with the cooperation of the federal government and the state government. Together in the PN government, both state and federal governments complement and supplement each other under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin as the chairman of the Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

He added that PN Sarawak’s main focus is to assist the state government in jointly providing the best services for all Sarawakians.

“We will also join in the struggle for better and improved conditions for the rural people in terms of infrastructure, education, internet connectivity, economy and job opportunities,” said Jaziri.

He said PN Sarawak wants to see the state progress and able to participate in Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“In addition, the Shared Prosperity Vision Policy (of the federal government) must also be

equally enjoyed and shared fairly with the people of Sarawak.”

The PN Sarawak office bearers lineup also comprises Mohd Arifiraizul of PAS as secretary and Ibrahim Mohamad as assistant secretary.

Duke Janteng (Bersatu) is the treasurer and he is assisted by Mukhtar Suhaili (PAS).

The post of information chief is held by Ismawi Muhamad (Bersatu) while Syamsul Bahrie (PAS) is the deputy.

Zharudin Narudin (PAS) and Baharuddin Mohksen (Bersatu) are appointed as the two election directors.

Alexander Frusis (Bersatu) is its youth chief while Hamdan Sani (PAS) the deputy.

For the post of women chief, it is held by Hamidah Mokhtar (PAS) with Pelaga Embak (Bersatu) as deputy.

Apart from Willie, others from Bersatu appointed as committee members are Sara Udin, Johan Mohamad, Wan Yusuf Ascar, Dr Ambrose Labang Jamba and Vernon Kedit.

Completing the list of committee members are six from PAS namely Anchau Mujah, Zulkipli Ramzi, Abdul Halim Abdul Kadir, Kiprawi Aman, Khaidir Ab Karim and Fiderus Husaini.